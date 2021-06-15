Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to post $87.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.02 million and the lowest is $72.80 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $10.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 739.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year sales of $442.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $396.58 million to $523.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $813.82 million, with estimates ranging from $738.71 million to $985.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHO opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

