Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) to Hold

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Eastern Bankshares stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,505. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.32.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,267,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,644,000 after purchasing an additional 801,595 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $53,321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,473,000 after purchasing an additional 222,403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 15.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after purchasing an additional 372,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,760,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,255,000 after purchasing an additional 90,524 shares in the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

