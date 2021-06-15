Zacks Investment Research Lowers Workiva (NYSE:WK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workiva has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NYSE:WK opened at $103.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.04. Workiva has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $114.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $2,402,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,043,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,816,301.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,428,883.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,309 shares of company stock worth $10,593,822. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 516,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,573,000 after buying an additional 126,387 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Workiva by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

