Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Shares of MNSB stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.53.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 27,293 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 20,980 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 734,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,416,000 after acquiring an additional 45,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

