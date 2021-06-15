Zacks Investment Research Upgrades WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to “Hold”

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $252.34 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a one year low of $183.55 and a one year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.35.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in WD-40 by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

