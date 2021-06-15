Zeepin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27,523.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Zeepin has a total market cap of $523,719.49 and approximately $27,523.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00059767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00150667 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.54 or 0.00181079 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.90 or 0.00972315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,728.31 or 1.00279458 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

