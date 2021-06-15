Zigcoin (ZIG) Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 15th. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $6.67 million and $596,977.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0529 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00061646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.71 or 0.00781476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00084472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.35 or 0.07870151 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

ZIG is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,149,666 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

