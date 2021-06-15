zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €226.86 ($266.89).

Several research firms recently commented on ZO1. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of ZO1 stock traded up €7.00 ($8.24) on Tuesday, hitting €260.00 ($305.88). 18,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67. zooplus has a one year low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a one year high of €274.80 ($323.29). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €246.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 62.02.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.