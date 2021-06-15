ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Update

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 331,900 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the May 13th total of 205,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 93,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of ZW Data Action Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNET stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 million, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

