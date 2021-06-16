-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.06). BioLife Solutions reported earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLFS. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.75. 1,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.71, a PEG ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.36. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $47.97.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $378,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 213,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,089,086.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $417,982.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,272,614.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,768 shares of company stock worth $8,558,448 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $895,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

