-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skillz.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKLZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

In related news, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,153,595.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,282,034.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,454,845 shares of company stock worth $243,933,365. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.15. 14,579,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,071,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 0.03. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

