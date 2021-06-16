$0.27 EPS Expected for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.28. Annaly Capital Management also posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.97.

Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 457,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,689,106. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

