$0.33 EPS Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $27.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,317. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,253,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $884,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,151,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,557,000 after acquiring an additional 425,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $3,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

