-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Cardlytics reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.17.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $927,612.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,130,965.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $252,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,148,765.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,834 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,324 in the last ninety days. 4.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.92. 376,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,677. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.08 and a beta of 2.60.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

