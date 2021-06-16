$0.35 EPS Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. TriState Capital posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.83 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush lowered shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

TSC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 81,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,373. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $755.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12. TriState Capital has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

