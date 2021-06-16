-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will report earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Aravive posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARAV shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Aravive in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth $333,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aravive stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.16. 1,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,711. Aravive has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $105.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

