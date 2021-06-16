-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to announce ($0.65) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Cytokinetics reported earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

In other news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 9,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $270,354.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,367 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,923. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $20,181,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,277,000 after purchasing an additional 851,128 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at $16,282,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at $15,616,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $10,390,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYTK stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

