$0.65 EPS Expected for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Sykes Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 12,500 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,966.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,388 shares of company stock worth $993,737. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,476,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $285,467,000 after purchasing an additional 335,234 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,013,000 after purchasing an additional 53,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $26,278,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.12. 614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $46.68.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

