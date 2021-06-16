$0.67 EPS Expected for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Radian Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.69. Radian Group posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 286.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:RDN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.11. 36,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,747. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $251,042.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,046.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mary Dickerson purchased 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $205,617.25. Insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $568,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 301,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

