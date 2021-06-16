$0.68 EPS Expected for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.72. Independent Bank reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $208,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 12,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 23.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 62,403 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 20.0% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 124,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $24.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.20%.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

