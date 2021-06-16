$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) will announce $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. Franklin Electric reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,301.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 71.9% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 14.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after purchasing an additional 34,145 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.88. 7,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,459. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.17. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $87.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

