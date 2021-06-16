$1.22 EPS Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. MasTec reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. MasTec’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

Shares of MasTec stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,154. MasTec has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.19.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $655,624. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in MasTec by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 35,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,692,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

