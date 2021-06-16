$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report $1.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing reported sales of $515.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

AXL stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $2,386,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 352,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.