$1.54 EPS Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.40. Callon Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,440%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $8.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $11.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Johnson Rice raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $133,932 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPE stock opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.43. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.45.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

