$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to post sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. CenterPoint Energy reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $7.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

CNP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.99. 5,108,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,199. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $26.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

In other news, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,112,000 after buying an additional 107,096 shares in the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 274,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

