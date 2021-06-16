$1.98 EPS Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to announce $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82. M.D.C. posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $10.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

M.D.C. stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.98. 3,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,107. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in M.D.C. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 228,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 153.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after buying an additional 540,599 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 50.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the first quarter worth $547,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

