$101.34 Million in Sales Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will report $101.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.10 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $77.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $409.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $393.73 million to $428.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $381.06 million, with estimates ranging from $349.89 million to $415.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%.

MBIN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $45.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.