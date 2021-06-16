$106.77 Million in Sales Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to post $106.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.40 million and the lowest is $104.90 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $81.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $430.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $430.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $462.85 million, with estimates ranging from $447.20 million to $479.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. B. Riley cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Tecnoglass stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,200. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $930.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.68. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 349.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,103 shares in the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 49.6% in the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 149,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

