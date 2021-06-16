$121.80 Million in Sales Expected for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will post $121.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.60 million to $136.00 million. Warrior Met Coal reported sales of $163.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year sales of $718.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $659.30 million to $786.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $938.86 million, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $986.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE HCC traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 587,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,476. The company has a market cap of $885.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,165,000 after buying an additional 192,694 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after purchasing an additional 829,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $2,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.