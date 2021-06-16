$121.80 Million in Sales Expected for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will post $121.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.60 million to $136.00 million. Warrior Met Coal reported sales of $163.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year sales of $718.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $659.30 million to $786.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $938.86 million, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $986.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE HCC traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 587,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,476. The company has a market cap of $885.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,165,000 after buying an additional 192,694 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after purchasing an additional 829,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $2,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

