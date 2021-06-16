13,400 Shares in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.21. 529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.98. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $99.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.81.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

