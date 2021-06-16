151,325 Shares in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 151,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.22% of Avista as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avista by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,273,000 after acquiring an additional 573,959 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,372,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Avista by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,278,000 after buying an additional 287,345 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Avista by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,126,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,779,000 after buying an additional 266,611 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after buying an additional 68,422 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.61. Avista Co. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.95%.

In other Avista news, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

