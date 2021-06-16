$158.38 Million in Sales Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce sales of $158.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.92 million and the highest is $163.93 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $136.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $784.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $759.93 million to $803.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $955.75 million, with estimates ranging from $895.31 million to $981.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on PDS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

PDS stock opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $534.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.12. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

