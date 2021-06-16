$194.61 Million in Sales Expected for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to report $194.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.20 million. Fulgent Genetics posted sales of $17.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,026.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year sales of $829.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $829.31 million to $829.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $411.79 million, with estimates ranging from $363.48 million to $460.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fulgent Genetics.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The company had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,115,009.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $58,591.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,617,472.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $72.32 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.00.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.