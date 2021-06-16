2,009 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,009 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.34. 64,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,705,518. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

