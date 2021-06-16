207,300 Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 207,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,931,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMBL. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $7,242,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.67.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMBL. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

