21,427 Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in fuboTV by 5,012.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FUBO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

fuboTV stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

