217,381 Shares in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 217,381 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.86% of PAR Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAR. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in PAR Technology by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in PAR Technology by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 8,911.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

NYSE:PAR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.68. 15,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 1.89. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.44.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

