217,550 Shares in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 217,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLX. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth $17,513,000. Himension Fund bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth $16,913,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth $2,393,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth $437,000. 4.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE RLX opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $248.04 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

