22,866 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,866 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,870,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 3,118 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.6% in the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,928 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,147 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $773,497,000 after buying an additional 12,817 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,525,000 after acquiring an additional 41,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $4.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $543.70. 155,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $259.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $504.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.48 and a 1-year high of $561.36.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $562.00.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.