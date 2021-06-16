265,680 Shares in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 265,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,446,000. Kingsoft Cloud makes up approximately 1.0% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned about 0.12% of Kingsoft Cloud as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,940,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,643,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,229,000 after buying an additional 1,312,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,146,000 after buying an additional 436,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,974,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,968,000 after buying an additional 24,968 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KC traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.92. 43,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,373. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.71. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.03.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

