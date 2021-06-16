$278.72 Million in Sales Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will announce $278.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $270.48 million and the highest is $283.59 million. Ferro posted sales of $204.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOE. G.Research cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferro by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,928,000 after acquiring an additional 367,596 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ferro by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,431,000 after acquiring an additional 541,548 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ferro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,441,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,303,000 after acquiring an additional 204,586 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ferro by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 156,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferro by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,994,000 after acquiring an additional 116,797 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 506,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,119. Ferro has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

