3,106 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Robbins Farley LLC

Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after buying an additional 11,631,044 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,272,000 after buying an additional 5,232,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after buying an additional 4,374,723 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.83. The company had a trading volume of 352,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,276,156. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

