3,205 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,188. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $142.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

