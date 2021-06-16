33,628 Shares in Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Sio Gene Therapies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIOX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sio Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

In other Sio Gene Therapies news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,456.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SIOX stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11. Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

