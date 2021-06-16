$342.33 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) will report sales of $342.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $340.76 million and the highest is $343.90 million. U.S. Concrete reported sales of $322.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Concrete.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. U.S. Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USCR shares. CJS Securities downgraded U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist boosted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Concrete currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,099 shares of company stock worth $130,174 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 21.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USCR stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $74.23. 315,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,864. U.S. Concrete has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.38.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

