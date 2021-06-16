3,500 Shares in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) Purchased by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAAC. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,022,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $12,227,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Health Assurance Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $15.20.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

