354,002 Shares in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 354,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $20,560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $20,104,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $19,647,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after buying an additional 315,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,411,000 after buying an additional 257,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 218,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

BJRI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

BJRI stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.97. 15,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,521. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

