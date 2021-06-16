3,550 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Acquired by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,550 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sunrun by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 93,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,381. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.56.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $163,914.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,132 shares of company stock worth $12,904,111 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Truist cut their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.45.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

