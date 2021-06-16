3i Group Plc (LON:III) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 21 Per Share

3i Group Plc (LON:III) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:III opened at GBX 1,255.50 ($16.40) on Wednesday. 3i Group has a 52-week low of GBX 773.60 ($10.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,292.35 ($16.88). The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,240.09. The firm has a market cap of £12.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.04.

Get 3i Group alerts:

In other news, insider Julia Wilson sold 26,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($16.41), for a total value of £336,093.04 ($439,107.71). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 37 shares of company stock valued at $45,074.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,178 ($15.39).

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.