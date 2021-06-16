45,796 Shares in BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.25% of BCLS Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $9,385,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLSA opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35. BCLS Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

